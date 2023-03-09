KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Down to $29.74

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.74, but opened at $28.95. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 4,155,920 shares trading hands.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

