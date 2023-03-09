Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Shares Down 3.3%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 78,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 125,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Kraken Robotics news, Director Michael Shaun Mcewan purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,115. Insiders acquired 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $56,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

