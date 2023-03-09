Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 guidance to $0.97-1.05 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.05 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.1 %

KFY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.17. 15,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.02.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

KFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

