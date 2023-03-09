Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 guidance to $0.97-1.05 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.05 EPS.
Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.1 %
KFY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.17. 15,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.02.
Korn Ferry Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.