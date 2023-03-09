Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 guidance to $0.97-1.05 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.05 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 5.5 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

