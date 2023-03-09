Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at BTIG Research

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KEX. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. Kirby has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $76.34.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rocky Dewbre bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,079 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,079. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Kirby by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Kirby by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $7,484,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

