Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 1,073,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,076,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
Separately, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
