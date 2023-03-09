Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 1,073,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,076,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

