KILT Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $49,175,723,892,128.50 Billion (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC on major exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $49,175,723,892,128.50 billion and approximately $40,845.94 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

