Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.12

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 3701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Institutional Trading of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.