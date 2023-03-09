Kevin A. Malcolm Sells 1,406 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.6 %

BankUnited stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 73.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

