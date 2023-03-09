Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 1,649 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,172,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 94,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 246,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,845,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after buying an additional 939,524 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,862,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,658,000 after buying an additional 344,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

GILD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,678. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

