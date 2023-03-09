Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $13.08 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.7% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
