Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $264.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

