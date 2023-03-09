Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 5,579,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,614,926. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

