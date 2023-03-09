Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.8% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 437,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,925,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 79,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 115,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

AMT traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.00. 423,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average of $218.69. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

