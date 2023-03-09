Kelly J. Kennedy Sells 15,904 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $46,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 596,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Honest stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 476,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honest by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 706,730 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

