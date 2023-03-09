Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Target Price to $20.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.50. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

