Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Target Price to $20.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.50. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $21.25.
Fidus Investment Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Company Profile
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.