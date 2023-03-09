Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) Insider Bryce Carmine Acquires 181,819 Shares

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA – Get Rating) insider Bryce Carmine acquired 181,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.09 ($13,422.88).
Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
