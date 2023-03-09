Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,689,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $214,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kanzhun by 37.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 909,900.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 218,376 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at $4,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Kanzhun Company Profile

NASDAQ BZ opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 0.28. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.