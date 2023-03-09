Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,731,631.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.