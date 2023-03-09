JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.27) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.77) to GBX 390 ($4.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 328.43 ($3.95).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 1.79 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 263.29 ($3.17). The stock had a trading volume of 14,167,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,126,304. The firm has a market cap of £15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 774.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 256.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 249.58. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 311.13 ($3.74).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,724.46). In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($1,974.75). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,724.46). Insiders have purchased 5,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

