Jonathan Oringer Sells 6,500 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $488,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,437,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,754,018.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,835 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,044,519.25.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40.

Shutterstock Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SSTK traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 482,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,808. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $98.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

