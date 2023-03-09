John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 455 shares.The stock last traded at $38.98 and had previously closed at $43.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.93.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 79.43%.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.