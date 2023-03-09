John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of WLY stock traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.04. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.43%.

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $187,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

