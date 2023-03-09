John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HPF opened at $17.08 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.