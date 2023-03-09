John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:HPF opened at $17.08 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
