John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HTY)

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE HTY opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $7.03.
