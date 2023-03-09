John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

