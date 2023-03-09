John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.