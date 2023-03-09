JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $119.81

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.81 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.40). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.41), with a volume of 786,562 shares trading hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £779.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.02 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.20.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at JLEN Environmental Assets Group

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

In other JLEN Environmental Assets Group news, insider Alan Bates bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,037.52). 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

