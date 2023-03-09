JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $56.71

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.71, but opened at $58.49. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 229,714 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

