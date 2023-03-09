JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $56.71

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.71, but opened at $58.49. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 229,714 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
