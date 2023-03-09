Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.12 million and approximately $148,073.87 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00222983 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01098001 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $143,305.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

