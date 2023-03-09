Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.62 million and approximately $141,965.10 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

