Jefferies Financial Group Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $80.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.
DocuSign Stock Performance
Shares of DOCU opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.48, a PEG ratio of 936.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign
In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
