Jefferies Financial Group Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $80.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.48, a PEG ratio of 936.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.