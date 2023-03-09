Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.85 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 266.31% from the company’s current price.

JSPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ JSPR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 1,203,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 157,626 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.