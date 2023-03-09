Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) & EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Financial Review

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnQuest and Japan Tobacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnQuest $1.27 billion 0.36 $376.99 million N/A N/A Japan Tobacco $20.46 billion 1.75 $3.08 billion $0.89 11.37

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnQuest N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 15.34% 11.88% 6.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Japan Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EnQuest has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EnQuest and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnQuest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats EnQuest on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnQuest

(Get Rating)

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Japan Tobacco

(Get Rating)

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

