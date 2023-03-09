Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 7.3%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.63. 17,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 130,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JANX. TheStreet downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $588.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.68.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
