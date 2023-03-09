Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 7.3%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.63. 17,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 130,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JANX. TheStreet downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $588.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.