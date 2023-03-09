Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 20%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating) was down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 275,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 97,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Jade Road Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 58.97 and a quick ratio of 58.34.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Road Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Road Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.