Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,741 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of AGCO worth $54,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AGCO by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $139.62. 83,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,447. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.