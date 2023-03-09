Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 40,492 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,492 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $82,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,473,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $13,990,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

RGA stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.86. The company had a trading volume of 146,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $99.28 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

