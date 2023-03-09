Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 250,888 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 250,888 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up 0.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of The Cigna Group worth $97,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,960 shares of company stock worth $7,147,653 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $5.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.87. 657,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.31. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

