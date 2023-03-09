Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2,058.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,887 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Medpace worth $45,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

MEDP traded down $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $195.06. 55,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.16. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

