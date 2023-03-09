Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $49.97 Million Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,665. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

