Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $71.16 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 431,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,159,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after buying an additional 674,603 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,797. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

