Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $46.56 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,564,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 157.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.20. 274,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,143. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.82.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

