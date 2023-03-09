Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $63.06 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5,563.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,137 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $63,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after buying an additional 200,703 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,118,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,906.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,118,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $39,322,203. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEAM traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $177.80. 520,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $318.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of -128.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

