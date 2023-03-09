Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $42.47 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6,802.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $42,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON Stock Performance

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

AON traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,770. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.71 and its 200-day moving average is $296.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

