Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 184.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.2% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $147,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.13. The stock had a trading volume of 625,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day moving average is $160.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

