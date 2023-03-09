Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 524,142 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 685.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 524,142 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Arista Networks worth $67,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $1,314,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,424,639. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.15 and its 200 day moving average is $124.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $151.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.