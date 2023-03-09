Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.19. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 342,127 shares trading hands.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iveda Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVDA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iveda Solutions by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 83,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.