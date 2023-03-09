IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from IVE Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
IVE Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
IVE Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.