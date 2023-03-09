IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from IVE Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

