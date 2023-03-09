ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

ITT stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ITT will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ITT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

