iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,315 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.69. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

